Biden Admin Already Reviewed Potentially Privileged Documents Taken in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Donald Trump’s legal team recently made a request for a special master to independently supervise the review of the documents that were seized when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, but that may be a moot point now.

According to a court filing that was submitted on Monday, the “filter team” of Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has already gone through the documents that were seized during the raid at Mar-a-Lago, and some of them may have been protected by attorney-client privilege.

“Although the government will provide the Court more detail in its forthcoming supplemental filing, the government notes that, before the Court issued its Preliminary Order, and in accordance with the judicially authorized search warrant’s provisions, the Privilege Review Team (as described in paragraphs 81-84 of the search warrant affidavit) identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information, completed its review of those materials, and is in the process of following the procedures set forth in paragraph 84 of the search warrant affidavit to address potential privilege disputes, if any,” the court filing reads.

The “filter team” and the team responsible for the criminal investigation are two distinct entities. However, the news raises new questions about the independence of the investigation and whether the DOJ is acting appropriately.

Anonymous intelligence officials previously revealed that the FBI was after documents related to the Russian collusion hoax. Also, the FBI unit responsible for the raid is the same unit responsible for the Trump-Russia collusion hoax investigation.

Their flouting of Trump’s request for a special master to conduct an independent review certainly fuels speculation that their motives are political in nature. This suggests to me that the FBI conducted the raid in order to cover up its responsibility in the Trump-Russia hoax, with the added benefit of making Trump appear to be guilty of a major crime.