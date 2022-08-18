Babylon Bee Offered Job to Brian Stelter After He Was Fired From CNN

Brian Stelter may be out at CNN, but he already has a job offer from Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillion.

“Hey @brianstelter, would you be interested in working for the Bee?” Dillon tweeted. “We’re looking for talent with experience putting out funny fake news. You come highly recommended. Shoot me a DM if you’re interested!”

“CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” a CNN spokesperson said.

“I’m grateful for my nine years with CNN, proud of what we accomplished on Reliable Sources and so thankful for the viewers who tuned in every week for our examination of the media, truth and the stories that shape our world,” Stelter said in a statement. “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential. I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

That ought to be a hoot.