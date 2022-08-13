News & Politics

Bill Maher Says FBI Raid ‘Saving Trump Politically’

By Matt Margolis Aug 13, 2022 10:32 AM ET
(Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP)

Days after the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, there seem to be more questions than answers, and virtually all of the questions raised cast significant doubt on the objectivity and integrity of the FBI and the Biden administration.

Even hard-core leftist Bill Maher sees the raid as helping President Trump politically.

Related: POLL: Mar-a-Lago Raid Backfires Spectacularly on Democrats

“His fortune was finally falling,” Maher insisted on his show Real Time with Bill Maher. “The Big Lie was finally losing momentum. DeSantis was beating him in the polls — you know who hates this more than anybody? DeSantis.”

“And this is saving Trump politically because now, of course, all the Republicans — what do they do?”

While it’s true that DeSantis had beaten Trump in a few straw polls, Trump is still dominating in most 2024 Republican match-up polls, as well as match-up polls against Biden and other Democrats. So Trump was by no means dying politically. However, Maher’s concession that the raid is helping him politically still speaks to the truth (whether Maher will admit it or not) that it looks like the Biden administration was abusing its power to target Trump, just as the Obama administration had done before. And yes, that will help Trump politically. But perhaps more importantly, in the near future, it energizes Republicans to vote in the upcoming midterms.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: BILL MAHER DONALD TRUMP FBI RAID
TRENDING
Editor's Choice