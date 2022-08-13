Bill Maher Says FBI Raid ‘Saving Trump Politically’

Days after the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, there seem to be more questions than answers, and virtually all of the questions raised cast significant doubt on the objectivity and integrity of the FBI and the Biden administration.

Even hard-core leftist Bill Maher sees the raid as helping President Trump politically.

“His fortune was finally falling,” Maher insisted on his show Real Time with Bill Maher. “The Big Lie was finally losing momentum. DeSantis was beating him in the polls — you know who hates this more than anybody? DeSantis.”

“And this is saving Trump politically because now, of course, all the Republicans — what do they do?”

They opened and went through Trump’s safe. It was a facial recognition lock, but luckily someone had a rotting Jack O' Lantern.🎃 pic.twitter.com/aheVyotPd7 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 13, 2022

While it’s true that DeSantis had beaten Trump in a few straw polls, Trump is still dominating in most 2024 Republican match-up polls, as well as match-up polls against Biden and other Democrats. So Trump was by no means dying politically. However, Maher’s concession that the raid is helping him politically still speaks to the truth (whether Maher will admit it or not) that it looks like the Biden administration was abusing its power to target Trump, just as the Obama administration had done before. And yes, that will help Trump politically. But perhaps more importantly, in the near future, it energizes Republicans to vote in the upcoming midterms.