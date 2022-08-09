The White House Likely Knew About the FBI Raid on Trump’s Home, Here’s Why

On Monday evening, Donald Trump revealed that the FBI was raiding his home, shocking many of us. Would the Biden administration blatantly abuse power like that?

They did. Multiple sources confirmed to the media that the raid took place.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

The Biden administration is no stranger to politicizing the Justice Department, and since they’ve gotten away with so much so far, it’s hardly shocking they thought they could pull this off.

But Republicans are furious, and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy warned Attorney General Merrick Garland he would have to answer for this.

“I’ve seen enough,” he said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

The Biden White House claims it was unaware of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. According to the New York Times, “Aides to President Biden said they were stunned by the development and learned of it from Twitter.” CNN reports that White House aides were “blindsided” by the news.

“The Biden White House was also unaware that this was being conducted, and say they found out when the rest of us did,” CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. According to Jonathan Martin of The New York Times, “senior political figures in the Biden White House didn’t know, they were blindsided by the news on Twitter.”

Let’s be honest here: Nobody actually believes that no one in the Biden White House knew about this. Heck, if the raid was completely kosher, there’s no reason for the White House to distance itself from it. This reeks of protecting Biden from being connected to blatant abuse of power.

Further, claiming to have heard about something on the news or social media is the same strategy the Obama White House employed to deny knowledge of Obama’s various scandals. Be it Fast & Furious, the IRS Tea Party scandal, spying on journalists, and countless others, Obama’s go-to response was to claim he found out about these scandals by hearing about them in the news. He did this so often that even leftist Jon Stewart mocked him for it. “I wouldn’t be surprised if President Obama learned Osama bin Laden had been killed when he saw himself announcing it on television,” Stewart quipped.

Obama’s “we heard about it when everyone else did” excuse wasn’t believable back then, and it isn’t believable now. The raid on Trump’s House reportedly began on Monday morning. Are we really supposed to believe that, as it was going down, no one in the White House was informed it was happening? Someone had to have been briefed. And based on the weak Obama-esque denial, my money is on the White House knowing well in advance.

A raid as consequential as this most certainly had to be known at the highest levels of the Biden administration — just as the Obama administration’s spying on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign was known to the highest levels of the administration in the White House, including both Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

In May of 2020, declassified Department of Justice (DOJ) documents showed that President Obama was aware of the details of wiretapped conversations between then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak from December 2016. Joe Biden was also aware and was present at a meeting discussing it.

“On January 5, 2017, Yates attended an Oval Office meeting with then-FBI Director James Comey, then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-CIA Director John Brennan, and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to the newly declassified documents, including an FD-302 FBI witness report,” Fox News reported. “They were discussing Russian election interference, along with national security adviser Susan Rice and other members of the national security council.”

Declassified notes also showed that it was Joe Biden who suggested going after Flynn, based on the Logan Act. Clearly, there was no concern about plausible deniability.

For sure, the media will claim there’s no way the White House would have been involved or aware of the raid, but you don’t spy on a presidential candidate without the White House knowing and you don’t raid the home of a former president without the White House knowing, either. There is no reason to believe Merrick Garland would insulate the White House from knowledge of this raid. The Obama administration spied on Donald Trump, and knowledge of this went all the way to the Oval Office. Don’t believe for a second that no one in the White House knew the FBI was going to raid Trump’s House. In all likelihood, knowledge of this raid went all the way to the Oval Office as well.