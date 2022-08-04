Florida's New License Plate Would Look Great on My New Car

As a resident of New York State, I naturally feel a lot of envy toward my friends in the free state of Florida.

You know who you are.

And, as someone who recently purchased a new car, I’m also super-jealous of the new license plates featuring the Gadsden flag that Florida residents will soon be able to get.

“The free state of Florida has a new license plate for pre-order that benefits the Florida Veterans Foundation and sends a clear message to out-of-state cars, ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ or Florida,” DeSantis announced on Twitter.

Yeah, I want one really bad. Not only does it support a good cause, but just knowing how much the Gadsden flag triggers the left makes it more awesome. That, and it would be nice to be a Floridian instead of a New York resident.

The Gadsden flag has become a controversial symbol because conservatives and libertarians have adopted it as a symbol of their support of limited government and lower taxes. Of course, these are concepts that are so controversial to the left that journalist Lesley Abravanel called the license plate “vile” and miraculously concluded that DeSantis’s reference to “out-of-state cars” likely “refers to tourists from blue states like New York and California.”

Florida’s vile new ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ license plate stirs controversy. DeSantis has claimed on Twitter that the plate is intended to send a clear message to out-of-state cars, likely refers to tourists from blue states like New York and California https://t.co/VpILlMbVD5 — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) August 3, 2022

Congrats to Lesley for figuring that out all by herself. Last month, DeSantis mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for running an ad in the Sunshine State laughably telling residents, “Freedom is under attack in your state,” calling on residents to move to California.

DeSantis shot back by pointing out that people are escaping California for the freedom of Florida, not the other way around.

“I was born and raised in this state and until the last few years, I rarely, if ever, saw a California license plate in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “You now see a lot of them. I can tell you if you go to California, you ain’t seeing very many Florida license plates.”

For some reason, that makes the new Florida Gadsden flag license plate even more epic.

The controversy surrounding the Gadsden flag and the limited government ideals behind it has now resulted in the flag being included in the FBI’s Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide on Militia Violent Extremism, along with the Betsy Ross flag and other innocuous historical imagery.

BREAKING Via Project Veritas: FBI Whistleblower LEAKS Bureau’s Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide on 'Militia Violent Extremists’ Citing Ashli Babbitt Document references The Second Amendment, Gadsden Flag, Revolutionary War Imagery, & The Betsy Ross Flag pic.twitter.com/tsIYLuvrhf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 2, 2022

Of course, the hilarious thing about that is that several states offer license plates featuring the Gadsden flag, including Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. But, to the left, because the political right has adopted the flag as a symbol of their beliefs, they’ve decided it’s racist and akin to domestic terrorism.

But why all the outrage over a symbol that’s widely used already? Well, the answer to that is that it’s Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has repeatedly shown that he’s up for the big fights against the forces of the left, and that he’s capable of winning those fights. Whether it’s taking on Disney, calling on doctors who perform transgender surgeries on kids to be sued, or suspending a Soros-backed state attorney for not doing his job, he’s not pulling any punches.

DeSantis is a proven, effective conservative leader who will no doubt be president one day. I may not get to own one of these epic license plates, but I can take solace in knowing that.