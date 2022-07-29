Justice Alito Mocks Foreign Leaders Who Criticized Abortion Ruling

Justice Samuel Alito, the author of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, made a surprise appearance at a religious liberty conference sponsored by the University of Notre Dame that took place in Rome last week — a video of which was just posted Thursday.

During his keynote address, Alito mocked foreign leaders who criticized the majority opinion, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I had the honor this term of writing, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders, who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law.”

“One of these was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price. Post hoc ergo propter hoc, right?” Though he noted that Emanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada “are still in office.”

“But, what really wounded me was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision — whose name may not be spoken — with the Russian attack on Ukraine,” Alito said. “Well, despite this temptation, I’m not going to talk about cases from other countries.”

Ironically, abortion rights in the United Kingdom are more strict than the radical left’s preferred abortion-on-demand and up-until-the-moment-of-birth.