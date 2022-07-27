Cruz Says ‘Democrats Are Openly Racist,’ and It’s True

Earlier this month, Axios acknowledged that the Republican Party is becoming more working class and more multiracial, while the Democratic Party is becoming more elitist and more white.

Really? They only figured this out now?

They’re calling it the great realignment, and this is clearly a big concern for them because, for decades, Democrats have relied on the support of minorities in order to attain and maintain power. So modest gains by Republicans in support among Hispanic and African-American voters significantly threaten the electoral prospects of Democrats.

“Democrats are openly racist,” Senator Ted Cruz told Breitbart News. “Their attitude toward minorities is they want Hispanics, they want African Americans, they want all of us to just stay on the plantation, shut up, and obey them.”

Cruz had plenty of examples to support his hypothesis.

“We saw Jill Biden come down to San Antonio and compare Hispanics — say ‘you are as diverse as breakfast tacos,’ which I got to say, as the son of a Cuban immigrant, is pretty damn offensive. Like, lady, we’re not tacos. By the way, every bit as hysterical, she tried to reference bodegas up in New York and she called them ‘bogedas’ which was a classic, rich, out-of-touch liberal trying to pretend ‘you minority people: shut up and vote for the Democrats,’ like you’re supposed to.”

Of course, the big problem with Jill Biden’s gaffe was that it wasn’t a gaffe at all.

“That wasn’t like Joe Biden on a foreign trip just saying something stupid into the camera, which he does all the time,” Cruz noted. “That was written into the teleprompters. The White House staff signed off on it. This Biden White House thought it was good to call Hispanics a bunch of tacos, so of course Vicente Gonzalez pays someone to call Mayra Flores’ Miss Frijoles’ because their view—by the way, we also had a Democratic congressman get on the House floor last week and lambast Clarence Thomas because he is black and he’s married to a white woman.”

The fact is, racism is saturated throughout the Democratic Party, which only uses minorities for votes while otherwise looking down on them and using its power to ensure that minorities remain a permanent underclass that needs handouts to get by. But the truth is that Democrats are too busy looking down on minorities to want to lift them up. In the summer of 2019, Joe Biden implied that poor kids are all non-white.

“The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are,” Biden said last year. “But they don’t have lawyers. They don’t have, they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas.”

Really? Black entrepreneurs don’t have lawyers or accountants?

His recent racist views were hardly surprising, considering his history of making blatantly racist comments.

Biden has a decades-long record of opposition to busing and desegregation. And in 1977, during a congressional hearing on anti-busing legislation, Biden, who joined with segregationists in this fight, said he wanted to “ensure we do have orderly integration of society,” and pointed out he was “not just talking about education but all of society.”

Then he said, “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this.”

Biden has used slurs and made racial jokes against various groups over the years, yet he was considered the most electable of all the Democrats who ran in 2020. So the party that claims to be the standard bearer of diversity and tolerance kept looking the other way, pretending Biden’s racism didn’t exist. Even Kamala Harris pointed out his racism during the 2020 primaries — and look how well that worked.

Joe has tried to compensate for his years of being openly racist by filling his administration with affirmative action picks and trying to reinvent himself as a pioneer in the American civil rights movement. Earlier this year, he claimed he was arrested during a civil rights protest in Delaware. There’s no evidence that this is true. This is par for the course with Biden. He also falsely claimed he was arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in South Africa during the apartheid era.

But nothing he says or does can change who he is, what he’s said, or what he’s done. His party is full of racists who have gotten away with their racism, and it seems that it’s just gotten harder for them to hide it.