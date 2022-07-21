Investigation of Hunter Biden at ‘Critical Stage’ and He May Soon Face Federal Charges: Report

Is Hunter Biden on the verge of receiving justice?

The notoriously scandal-plagued son of Joe Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018 over taxes. Sources tell Fox News that the investigation has reached a “critical stage” as officials are now considering whether to charge Hunter with various crimes, including tax violations, foreign lobbying, false statements, and possibly more.

“A separate source told Fox News that the federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month, but said no charges have been filed,” the network reported. “The investigation is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump.”

The source explained to Fox News that no final decision has been made on whether to charge Hunter Biden and that the investigation is ongoing.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter’s business ventures with his son. However, there is overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

As much as I’d like to believe that Hunter Biden will face the justice that he deserves, Republicans in Congress have previously expressed concern that Attorney General Merrick Garland may interfere on Hunter Biden’s behalf, and those are very legitimate concerns—especially considering Joe’s connections to Hunter’s shady business dealings.