Hey, Joe, Stay Well … Please!!!

Well, it finally happened. Joe Biden has COVID-19. It always seemed bizarre that as all the Democrats around him were catching it, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden miraculously avoided it.

This means that since the pandemic began, both sitting presidents, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, caught the disease—despite the strict COVID protocol for those who come in contact with the president.

Also for our VIPs: Fauci Got COVID, and It’s Actually a Big Deal

There’s some poetic justice to Biden’s diagnosis. A year ago, during a CNN town hall event, Biden told the nation that if they got vaccinated, they’d be safe from COVID.

“You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” Biden insisted. It wasn’t true, and even the CDC acknowledged at the time that breakthrough infections were possible. At the time of the statement, Biden was aggressively pushing Americans to get vaccinated because, we now know, Biden’s COVID strategy was just to vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate—and that’s basically it.

So, in a way, it’s fitting that Biden has caught COVID. But, don’t get me wrong; unlike the vile leftists who wished death upon Donald Trump when he contracted the virus in 2020, I wish a full and speedy recovery for Joe Biden.

Seriously, Joe: stay healthy. Please!

I’ve been writing about COVID long enough to know that at his age, Biden is in a high-risk group — unlike the children he wants to vaccinate unnecessarily, who are safer from COVID when unvaccinated than adults who are vaccinated.

CDC data shows that school-age children have a COVID recovery rate of 99.997% — better than their mortality risk from the seasonal flu. Last summer, The Wall Street Journal reported that various studies have all shown children are at an “extremely slim risk [of] dying from COVID-19.”

Related: Biden Brags ‘We’re the Only Country in the World’ Giving COVID Vaccines to Children

Biden’s age alone puts him in a high-risk category, so I’m glad to hear that Joe’s symptoms are only mild. Even though the nation is truly struggling because of his incompetence and lack of leadership, the last thing we need is Kamala Harris to take over.

We all mock Joe Biden for his neverending embarrassing gaffes, seemingly caused by his apparent cognitive decline, but I have every reason to believe things would be even worse under Kamala Harris. She’s younger, yet (as her recent gaffes have shown) isn’t much sharper than Dementia Joe.

The good news is that from now on, Biden has much better protection from COVID. While I’m sure we’re all very impressed by him being fully vaxxed and boosted, luckily for Joe (not so much for Kamala Harris), he’ll now also have far superior natural immunity. PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard noted last year that “there’s lots and lots and lots of science showing that [natural immunity is] superior to double-vaxxing.”

In January, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that natural immunity was superior to vaccination in providing protection against reinfection. It found that “natural immunity was 2.8 times as effective in preventing hospitalization and 3.3 to 4.7 times as effective in preventing Covid infection compared with vaccination.”

“The CDC study and [Johns Hopkins University’s study] confirm what more than 100 other studies on natural immunity have found: The immune system works,” Dr. Marty Makary of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine explained in the Wall Street Journal. “The largest of these studies, from Israel, found that natural immunity was 27 times as effective as vaccinated immunity in preventing symptomatic illness.”

Nevertheless, the Biden administration likes to pretend that natural immunity isn’t a thing and has actively campaigned against it. Maybe now that Biden himself will have it after he recovers, they’ll sing a different tune.

Regardless, I once again wish Joe Biden a full and speedy recovery. Only he can save us from Kamala Harris becoming president.