Cover-Up? The White House Not Want Us to Know How Biden Caught COVID

By Matt Margolis Jul 21, 2022 5:33 PM ET
The President of the United States is the most protected person in the country. Especially in the era of COVID-19, anyone who gets remotely close to the president is known in advance and tested for COVID.

Contact tracing has long been a means for us to help control the spread and is still recommended by the CDC.

There is no reason to believe that the White House knows who Biden caught COVID from — but they aren’t telling us.

When reporters asked Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, during a press briefing how Biden caught COVID, Jha said he didn’t know, and Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, interrupted to say that it’s not important.

“Look, I don’t think that that matters, right?” Jean-Pierre said. “I think what matters is we prepared for this moment.”

Doesn’t matter? I guess contact tracing is only important for us little people, right? We’re the only ones who have to follow the rules? Is that how it went down when Trump caught COVID? Nope… we got article after article raising questions about how he caught COVID, endless finger-pointing, blaming him for being “reckless” during the pandemic. Now, all of a sudden, contract tracing isn’t important, and how Biden got COVID doesn’t matter.

Okay, sure.

Now, why don’t they tell us what it is they really don’t want us to know?

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
