Will the Biden Administration Bring Back Mask Mandates and Lockdowns?

Joe Biden repeatedly promised on the campaign trail that he would “shut down the virus,” yet, despite inheriting a few vaccines and a year’s worth of research and understanding of the virus, cases and deaths surged multiple times, and more Americans died on his watch than under Trump. For most people, the pandemic is essentially over, and they just want things to return to normal.

But the Biden administration is not ready for normal.

On Sunday, Dr. Ashish Jha, Joe Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator, appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” during which he “reminded” people that the pandemic isn’t over yet and that they should wear masks out in public.

“You know, I have to say I’ve been traveling again this week, on airplanes, in airports, so few people wearing masks. And in New York City, where they have a 15 percent positivity rate, The New York Times described it as kind of a ‘meh’ reaction to this variant. So what do you do?” host Martha Raddatz of ABC’s “This Week,” asked Jha.

“I think it’s really important to remind people of the science, the public health science. And the public health science is very clear,” Jha replied. “If you’re in a crowded indoor space, especially if it’s poorly ventilated, wearing a mask reduces your risk of infection and reduces your risk of spreading it to others.”

Jha also expressed support for Los Angeles County, which is bringing back its universal mask mandate later this month.

“My view on this has been very clear, which is local jurisdictions, cities, counties, states should make decisions about mask mandates because communities are different and their patterns of transmission are different.”

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, Jha insists that mask-wearing “really will make a difference.”

White House COVID czar Ashish Jha advocates for continuing to wear masks, claiming "It really will make a difference." pic.twitter.com/HdsBGQjtaG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 17, 2022

Last summer, researchers from the University of Waterloo in Canada found that most cloth masks and the popular blue surgical masks are only 10% effective, since they don’t adequately cover the wearer’s mouth. In addition, a study released earlier this year by the Mayo Clinic found that cloth masks had a negligible impact on COVID transmission in villages in India—about 5%. This is why it’s hardly surprising (at least for those who read conservative media) that mask mandates haven’t worked as planned and that studies have shown that masks aren’t all that effective at protecting you from COVID.

Dr. Fauci even dismissed the efficacy of masks. “Masks are really for infected people to protect them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection,” Fauci wrote on Feb. 5, 2020. “The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out [the] virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

Not that the science has ever stopped the Biden administration from touting the effectiveness of masks. Last summer, although several studies indicated that masks weren’t necessary for schools, teachers’ unions lobbied the CDC to keep the mask mandates in schools. Then the CDC released a bogus study that claimed mask mandates were effective.

So, why is the Biden administration still hyping masking as an effective strategy to protect you from COVID? Even CNN admitted last year that masking doesn’t stop COVID. So, if the Biden administration still believes in masking, where does it end? Do they still believe that lockdowns were effective—even though there are many studies showing that they did not slow the spread of COVID?

