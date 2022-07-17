Stop Pretending You’re Tough, Joe

Remember when Joe Biden claimed during the 2020 campaign that Putin didn’t want him to be president because he was the only candidate who’d ever “gone toe-to-toe with him?” And then Russia invaded Ukraine, despite all of Biden’s tough talk that Putin better not, or else? It was a true indictment of Biden’s foreign policy and overall incompetence. It was also proof that Trump’s approach to foreign policy was far more effective than his.

“If I were in Office, this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened,” Trump said at the outset of the invasion, and he was right. Despite the constant attacks from the media and the Democrats, Trump’s America First foreign policy kept us and our allies safe.

The American people agreed, too. A Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll found that 62% of voters believe Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Trump had been in office. Nearly four out of ten Democrats even believed that Trump would have deterred Putin, which says a lot.

Also for our VIPs: Joe Biden Insults John McCain One Final Time

Joe Biden often pretends he’s a tough guy who’s not to be messed with. But let’s face it: he’s been in Washington, D.C., a long time, and a tough guy he is not. He really needs to stop making like he is.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden promised to make the Saudi kingdom a global “pariah.” But as soon as he needed an alternative source of oil after crushing domestic production, he went crawling over to Saudi Arabia, fist-bumped Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and begged him for his fuel.

Afterward, to save some face, Biden claimed in a press conference that he pressed the Crown Prince on Khashoggi’s murder.

“He basically said that he was not personally responsible for it. I indicated I thought he was,” Biden claimed.

Oooh…Mr. Tough Guy. You don’t want to mess with him!

As lame as Biden’s story was, the White House still tried to walk his comments back. But it doesn’t matter, because according to the Saudi Arabian foreign minister, Biden never confronted MBS about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder at all.

Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir said the issue was discussed, but Biden never assigned blame to the Crown Prince. “He mentioned the issue of Jamal Khashoggi, and he said this is an issue that has generated a lot of interest and concern in the US…and that he understood, he knew what Saudi Arabia’s position was.”

I’ve said before that I don’t believe either Biden’s version or the White House version. Unfortunately, the Saudi foreign minister’s account sounds far more accurate. Biden was there to kiss MBS’s feet and beg for his oil, so it’s hardly likely he would dare accuse the crown prince of being a murderer—nor would he have fist-bumped the man if he actually believed him to be.

Ever the tough guy, Biden nevertheless accused the Saudi foreign minister of lying. But who do you believe?

Sadly, I don’t believe Biden. Not one bit. Frankly, I don’t understand why he even tries this tough guy routine.

Seriously, Joe: Why do you bother? No one buys it, and you sound ridiculous when you try it.