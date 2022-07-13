Obama Had Some Words for His Former Doctor Who Questioned Biden’s Cognitive Health

Prior to being elected to the House of Representatives, Dr. Ronny Jackson served as White House physician to George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. He ran for Congress at the same time Joe Biden was running for president and felt that Biden’s apparent cognitive health problems were enough to warrant public comment.

The media certainly did its best to cover for Biden throughout the campaign, but when Jackson tweeted about his observations of Biden, Barack Obama apparently noticed, and, according to Jackson’s forthcoming memoir, Holding the Line: A Lifetime of Defending Democracy and American Values, the former president even wrote him a letter expressing his disappointment in doing so.

“Biden was on TV again, making crazy statements and concerning mental gaffes; he didn’t know what state he was in or what office he was campaigning for,” Jackson wrote. “He apparently thought at one point that he was running for the Senate and later couldn’t remember what state he was campaigning in. This had been going on for months and was getting worse.”

In 2020, when Jackson retweeted a video of Biden’s “latest cognitive misadventure” and suggested that Biden undergo a cognitive test. According to Jackson, within 20 minutes, he received an email from Barack Obama.

“I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor’s administration and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private. You always served me and my family well, and I have considered you not only a fine doctor and service member but also a friend,” Obama wrote.

“That’s why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter. It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held,” the email continued. “It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration. You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future.”

Jackson chose not to respond to Obama but now expresses vindication.

“It’s awfully ironic now, considering [Biden’s mental fitness] is all anyone, including the liberal media, can talk about,” Jackson told Fox News Digital. “Let it be known, as the White House physician for the last three presidents, I was the first to say that we have a serious problem with this man’s cognitive demise, and he will not make it four years in office. I’ve always said there would come a point where it wouldn’t be just me talking about it, but his own party, and sadly, that has proven to be the case. Joe Biden’s cognitive failures are on full display for the whole world to see.”