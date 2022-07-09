Leaked Texts Show Hunter Biden Was Really Nasty to His Stepmom Jill

According to leaked text messages published by the Daily Mail, Hunter Biden used some nasty words about his stepmother, Jill Biden, calling her a “selfish silly entitled c—,” “a moron,” “stupid,” and “vain.”

Hunter made the comments to his uncle Jim Biden as the Biden family was attempting to get Hunter into rehab.

“Hallie and my idiot stepmother have once again created a drama that forces dad into saying go away for 30 days and I’ll help but otherwise I don’t really trust you’re (sic) judgment Hunter,” Hunter texted his uncle. “There is no drama but what she creates. What’s f—ing changed to create this panic. Nothing except me telling her she’s a c—t NS telling my mother she’s a moron. Both true things.”

Hunter also texted his sister-in-law and then-lover Hallie Biden a day earlier, saying, “F— my step mother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c—t as you.”

Hunter also referred to his sister, Hallie, and Jill as “stupid and vain.”

However, in texts directly to Jill, he was far more pleasant, but nevertheless, the text messages reveal apparent tensions between Hunter Biden and Jill Biden, whom he also called a “vindictive moron.” According to other texts to his uncle in December 2018, Hunter claimed he told her to her face, “the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend.”

Joe Biden has called Hunter the smartest guy he knows.

Hunter also says he told his stepmother, “So go f—k yourself Jill let’s all agree I don’t like you anymore than you like me.”

Lovely family.