Another COVID Vax Mandate Bites the Dust

In October 2021, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) mandated that all eligible students be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 10, 2022, or be required to go back to virtual learning. The mandate was promptly challenged and has now been struck down by a Los Angeles County judge who ruled on July 5 that the district lacks the authority to impose the mandate.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff was originally inclined to find in favor of the school district but later acknowledged that the school district doesn’t have unlimited power and found that the district’s vaccine mandate conflicted with state law and the state Health and Safety Code by not allowing exemptions for personal beliefs.

“While LAUSD argues the court’s ruling should apply to [the child whose father brought the suit] only, the court finds no justification for such a limitation given the board’s lack of authority to adopt the resolution,” Beckloff wrote.

In addition to imposing the mandate, at least one school in the district reportedly bribed children to get the vaccine without telling their parents Last year, staff at the Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in South Los Angeles bribed a 13-year-old boy with pizza to get a COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent and instructed him to not inform his parents.

Despite decades of liberals claiming that their support of abortion rights was due to some libertarian concept of bodily autonomy, when it came to the COVID vaccine, bodily autonomy went out the window.

Of course, the bodily autonomy argument with abortion was nonsensical because a baby is not a limb or an organ, but a separate human being with his or her own unique body and genetics. If pro-abortion leftists truly cared about bodily autonomy, they’d oppose vaccine mandates. But in 2021 they endorsed vaccine mandates wholeheartedly in an effort to get the entire country vaccinated against a disease with a recovery rate near 99.9%.

Biden tried to impose federal vaccine mandates — which ultimately failed in the courts.