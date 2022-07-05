And the Most Popular Politician in America Is...

It is hard to think of anyone more disparaged by the media than Donald Trump. In the seven years since he officially entered the political arena, it’s been nonstop hate and lies.

Yet, according to the latest survey from the Harvard-CAPS Harris Poll, Donald Trump has higher favorability ratings than any other American politician.

The poll found that the top five politicians in terms of favorability are:

Donald Trump, 42%

Bernie Sanders, 40%

Mike Pence, 39%

Joe Biden, 38%

Kamala Harris, 37%

This is an astonishing rejection of the mainstream media’s efforts to destroy Trump with non-stop coverage of the Russian collusion hoax, the J6 Committee, and all the other fake news in between.

Recommended: Democrats Are Fooling Themselves on the Popularity of Abortion

It’s also worth noting that there were only two politicians with net favorable approval: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with +6 points favorability, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) with +3 points favorability.

Congratulations to the radical left and their failed efforts to destroy Donald Trump!