Good Morning America: Thurgood Marshall & Clarence Thomas 'Ain't Black'

On Thursday afternoon, ABC’s Good Morning America tweeted a video of Kentaji Brown Jackson being sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court and made a rather curious blunder.

“Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as the first Black Supreme Court justice in U.S. history,” the show tweeted.

Except, of course, she isn’t. Thurgood Marshall was the first black Supreme Court justice, and the second is Clarence Thomas — who still sits on the court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as the first Black Supreme Court justice in U.S. history. https://t.co/QtHwS0SRCS pic.twitter.com/h5lCPFjWTb — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 30, 2022

According to Joe Biden, “you ain’t black” if you didn’t vote for him, and according to Good Morning America, you ain’t black if Joe Biden didn’t nominate you to the Supreme Court.

As of this writing, the false post hasn’t been deleted, nor has it been flagged by Twitter for misinformation.

The linked article identifies her more correctly as the first black woman justice, though it is not clear if they confirmed this with a biologist.