Guess Who Leads in the Generic Ballot After the Dobbs Decision?

Remember after the draft majority opinion of Dobbs was leaked, when some people predicted the ruling would help Democrats in November? Those were good times. Unfortunately for them, polls at the time showed that it had virtually no impact. Oops. Oh well.

Nevertheless, now that the final opinion has been released, the same voices are once again predicting that the Dobbs decision will change the trajectory of the 2022 midterm elections.

Well, they’re about to be disappointed. Again. According to a new YouGov/Economist poll conducted after the Dobbs decision was released, 45% of voters say they’d vote for their Republican congressional candidate, compared to 40% who will vote for their Democrat candidate.

Oh, and just like last time, the GOP’s standing improved over the previous generic poll.

YouGov generic ballot data moves slightly toward GOP post-Dobbs https://t.co/rOqAm2aHYN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2022

Sorry, Dems…you’re still screwed.