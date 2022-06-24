The Legacy of Donald Trump

This has been a historic week for the conservative movement. And while we look at the Supreme Court and thank the conservative majority for standing up for the Constitution and protecting life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, there’s another person we must thank: Donald Trump.

Three of the court’s conservative justices were Trump nominees, and without them, the historic victories for the Second Amendment in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen decision and for the unborn in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center would not have happened.

But make no mistake about it: even in victory, the conservative movement faces real danger. Conservative justices are being threatened by radical leftist protesters, and rogue Democrats are doing anything they can to undermine the court’s rulings.

Blue states will continue to restrict their citizens’ right to bear arms and to codify abortion. The fight is not over, not by a long shot.

