Is Kamala Harris Planning a Coup to Oust Biden?

We’ve known about tensions between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for some time now, but former President Bill Clinton strategist Dick Morris believes Biden’s aides are now leaking damaging stories on Harris out of concern that she will attempt to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office.

Morris cites a New York Times story that dismisses Harris as not ready for prime time because she antagonizes her staff and botched her trip to the border. Morris believes the leak “must have undoubtedly come from the Biden forces.”

Further, Morris says that he’s heard rumors close to the White House that Biden’s dementia is getting worse and has become harder to control and cover up.

“I believe there may be a move coming to invoke the 25th Amendment against Biden and replace him with Harris,” Morris writes. “Biden’s people are pushing back against it by shooting at Harris and saying that she’s not really ready to be president.”

Morris added that “the Democrats are realizing they’re cooked in 2022… They will lose the House. The Senate, they might also lose. I think that there is a sense of panic among Democrats.”

There is certainly plenty of reason for Biden’s people to believe Kamala might pull such a stunt. The fact is that Biden’s age and cognitive decline are huge liabilities for the party. According to a recent report from the New York Times, there’s growing concern about Biden within the party, and some think that their only chance of holding onto power in 2024 is giving Biden the boot. Those problems are only going to get worse.