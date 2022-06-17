I Can’t Stop Laughing at Kamala Harris' Latest Embarrassment

Imagine being the Vice President of the United States and not being able to fill a room.

If you’re Kamala Harris, you don’t have to imagine it, because, despite her position as Biden’s number two, a DNC Woman’s Leadership Forum fundraiser featuring Harris as the headliner had to be rescheduled because of slow ticket sales.

I bet Amber Heard’s number two would have garnered more interest.

“The event was rescheduled last minute for the autumn, when the event is traditionally held, after the event couldn’t sell enough tickets,” Status Coup News reported. “When the invites were sent out on May 5, it was hyped as an incredible opportunity to mingle in person after two years of virtual events and meetings.”

DNC spokesman Daniel Wessel had claimed that Harris was a “huge draw” for events, even though she is the least popular vice president in history. Her tenure has been defined by a variety of failures and gaffes, so this development is by no means surprising, but considering that Kamala Harris is still the most likely replacement for Joe Biden should he not run for reelection, this is just the latest indication that Democrats are in big trouble come 2024.