FLASHBACK: When ‘Experts’ Claimed Gas Prices Would NOT Skyrocket Under Biden

No one can say we didn’t warn you that gas prices would go up under Joe Biden.

President Trump predicted it on the campaign trail.

“It’s an incredible thing that’s happened over the last few years, a lot of great things, and you’re paying, what, $2 a gallon for your gasoline? That’s okay,” he said. “You know what that’s like? That’s like a tax cut,” he pointed out. “That’s bigger than a tax cut. If Biden got in, you’d be paying $7, $8, $9. Then they’d say, ‘Get rid of your car.'”

And boy, was he right. As gas prices hit historic highs, Democrats have been using that in a push for people to buy electric cars that are typically in the range of $60,000. Just this past week, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) bragged about how gas prices didn’t matter to her when she drove her car from her home state to Washington, D.C., because she has an electric car. “I just have to say just on the issue of that at gas prices, after waiting for a long time to have enough chips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station. It didn’t matter how high it was.”

But what really gets me about the current situation is that the so-called experts and the mainstream media dismissed concerns that gas prices would go up under Biden.

“A dubious meme has emerged online in conservative circles: The price of gasoline will spike because Joe Biden is taking office,” the Washington Post reported in November 2020. “The theory is that the president-elect’s coming efforts to wean the United States off oil will nail people’s pocketbooks. Conservative corners of Facebook are filled with viral photos of gas station signs with prices above $5 a gallon. ‘Just a reminder of what things looked like the last time Biden was in the White House,’ reads one image.”

As of Friday, June 10, the national average cost for a gallon of regular gas is $4.986, and several states have average gas prices of over $5.00 a gallon. Yet, the author dismissed the memes suggesting that gas prices could reach those levels under Biden, insisting that “although a president’s actions — including Biden’s climate policies — can nudge the price of oil, the effect is marginal at best, experts say.”

Looks like the experts were wrong, and Trump was right.

Again.