Whistleblower Exposes Corruption at Media Matters

On Monday, Timothy Johnson, a “researcher” with Media Matters for America, announced his departure from the left-wing media watchdog organization and is pulling a Chris Cuomo in the process. In leaving the organization, Johnson blew the whistle on his former boss for covering for a sexual predator.

Johnson spilled the truth about the organization he once worked for in a long thread on Twitter, in which he revealed that Ben Dimiero, the editorial director at Media Matters, did nothing to stop a male staff member’s sexual misconduct over several years.

“This man suddenly resigned,” Johnson wrote. “And to my shame, I went out with him after work that day and we all got really drunk. He told me a sob story, I bought it, and the night ended with him being carried up to his apartment. Not too long later, I learned the truth of why he ‘resigned.’ He was dismissed because of his sexual misconduct. But only after years of people in authority positions knowing about what he was doing.”

Related: WATCH: Easter Bunny Rescues Biden From Answering Media Questions

The Twitter thread has since been deleted due to legal threats from Media Matters. Media Matters is represented by the Elias Law Group, which, of course, was founded by sleazy left-wing lawyer Marc Elias. Media Matters doesn’t want you to know about its corruption.