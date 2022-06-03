The Liberal Media Will Bury the Tulsa Shooting. Here's Why.

Did you even hear about the latest mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma? You may have heard a little something about it when it first happened. Four people were killed. Having happened so close to the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, one might think this shooting would just be more fuel for gun control advocates to push their “ban guns” agenda.

The shooting happened at a hospital, and the gunman, 45-year-old Michael Louis, was a patient who’d recently undergone back surgery and was still feeling pain. After killing four people, including the doctor who performed his back surgery, the gunman killed himself. He reportedly used an AR-15 that he had purchased earlier in the day—making it a prime story for gun control advocates to exploit for their agenda.

But this story will fade away quickly. Joe Biden will not visit Tusla, Oklahoma. He didn’t even release a statement on the shooting, and only briefly mentioned it in his speech on gun violence on Thursday.

BREAKING: Tulsa Police have identified the shooter in yesterday's mass shooting at Saint Francis as 45-year-old Michael Louis. pic.twitter.com/136Jz2gP4u — Jonathan Cooper (@JCooperTV) June 2, 2022

We all know why this shooting will be quickly forgotten by the media, just as the Brooklyn subway shooting, which left ten people wounded at the hands of a black supremacist, was quickly memory-holed.

Just watch.