Poll Finds No Pride for Preferred Pronouns for Kids

Last month, a school district in Wisconsin filed sexual harassment complaints under Title IX against three 8th-grade students because they referred to a classmate by the wrong pronoun. While this is a frightening development, it is somewhat comforting to know that a majority of voters believe that children should be referred to by their biologically (and grammatically) correct pronouns.

The latest Harvard-Harris poll found that 59% of those polled believe children should be referred to by their biological sex, while 41% say kids should be able to pick their pronouns.

Sixty percent of those polled say letting kids pick their pronouns is an “excessive measure that does more to confuse kids about their sex,” and 40% believe it prevents discrimination.

As you might have expected, party identification plays a huge factor in how those who were surveyed responded. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans believe children should be referred to by pronouns corresponding with their biological sex, while 61% of Democrats believe children should be able to pick whatever pronouns they want. Sixty-four percent of Independents believe children should be referred to by their biological sex—putting Democrats’ position on the fringe.

Most voters (63%) also believe that teachers should not be required to use a child’s preferred pronouns, and 73% say it should not be classified as illegal discrimination if a teacher doesn’t use a child’s preferred pronouns.

There are generational differences, with younger people generally being more inclined to let kids pick their pronouns and thinking it should be illegal to refuse to refer to kids by their preferred pronouns.