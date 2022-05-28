Biden Continues to Spread Disinformation About Capitol Riot

I guess since his Orwellian Ministry of Truth board is on hold, Biden feels he can just spread all the lies he wants because on Saturday he told one of his favorite whoppers again.

During his commencement speech at the University of Delaware, Biden falsely claimed that Trump supporters killed police officers during the Capitol riot and wrongly described them as insurrectionists.

“A mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, the very citadel of democracy,” Biden claimed. “Imagine what you’d be thinking today if you had heard this morning before you got here that a group of a thousand people broke down the doors of the parliament of Great Britain, killed two police officers, smashed and ransacked the office of members of the British Parliament or any other, what would you think? What would you think?”

This wasn’t the first time he’s made the false claim, and it likely won’t be the last. While it’s true that U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the next day, his death was from natural causes, according to Washington D.C.’s chief medical examiner.