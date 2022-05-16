Former Trump Official Writes Children's Book on the Russian Collusion Hoax

Kash Patel, former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense and Deputy Assistant to President Trump, published a picture book on Monday to help families learn “what really happened.”

Patel is certainly one who could tell the story. He was the leader of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the “Russian Collusion Disinformation Narrative” under former congressman Devin Nunes.

The book, called The Plot Against the King, takes the real-life plot to sabotage Trump’s campaign and presidency and turns it into a family-friendly tale set in Medieval Times for kids to learn about recent history. The book was published by Beacon of Freedom Publishing House, an imprint of Brave Books.

“The radical left is on a rampage to indoctrinate our children and teach altered versions of important pieces of American history. We must do our part to keep the truth in our education system,” Patel said in a statement. “This story is something that must be taught to them, and we must always learn from past mistakes – it’s the foundation of our democracy.”

The book’s website calls it “a fantastical retelling of the terrible true story.”

Hillary Queenton and her shifty knight had spread lies that King Donald had cheated to become King. They claimed he was working with the Russionians! But how could that be? Join Kash, the Distinguished Discoverer as he uncovers the plot against the King, and who was really behind all the lies.

“I believe it is important for everyone to know the true story behind the Steele Dossier, and the Russian collusion narrative,” Patel says. “This book is one way I’m doing my part to share the truth.”

The FBI used the bogus Steele Dossier to launch an investigation into Donald Trump even though there was never any empirical evidence of collusion.