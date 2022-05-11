Biden Is Polling Worse Than Trump at This Point in Presidency

Donald Trump could have only dreamed for the kind of media coverage that Joe Biden gets. Media coverage of Trump was over 90 percent negative throughout his presidency.

So, it’s a true testament to Biden’s poor handling of the presidency that Biden is polling worse than Trump. Even an adoring media can’t prop him up.

According to Rasmussen, Biden’s average approval rating for 2022 is 41 percent, which is six points lower than Trump’s average approval rating of 47 percent in 2018.

“But that’s just one poll,” you say? Guess what, my friends, it’s not just one poll. According to FiveThirtyEight’s weighted average of approval polls, Biden’s average approval rating is 41.8 percent, while Trump’s at the same point in his presidency was 42.1 percent.

Considering all the advantages Biden has going for him, they shouldn’t even be close. In fact, some polling outfits seem to have been trying to boost Biden.