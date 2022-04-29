Biden Glitched Again and the White House Transcript Is a Hoot

Just remind yourself that 81 million people allegedly voted for this guy.

On Thursday, Biden asked Congress to provide more aid for Ukraine and had another embarrassing brain glitch, in which he said that the United States would “accommodate” Russian oligarchs, and rambled on a word salad that he didn’t even appear to understand as he spoke it.

“I’m also sending to Congress a comprehensive package that will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their ill-begotten gains,” Biden said.

It’s hard to say whether he recognized his error or not, but he laughed and repeated the error, without correcting himself. “We’re going to accommodate them.”

But, condolences must go out to the White House aide or intern who had to fix the official White House transcript, which was released as follows:

In addition to this supplemental funding, I’m also sending to Congress a comprehensive package of — that will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate [hold accountable] the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their — take their ill-begotten gains. Ha, we’re going to “accommodate” them. We’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptoc- — yeah — kleptocracy and klep- — the guys who are the kleptocracies. (Laughs.) But these are bad guys.

Biden’s brain glitch and word salad were widely mocked on social media.