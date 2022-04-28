WATCH: Biden Makes the Most Terrifying Statement About Parental Rights I’ve Ever Heard

Joe Biden went all-in against the rights of parents while speaking at the Teacher of the Year event held at the White House on Wednesday.

“They’re not someone else’s children, they’re our children,” Biden claimed. “And they are the kite strings that literally lift our national ambitions aloft. … Think about it. If you got to do one thing to make sure the nation succeeded in the next two generations, what would you do? I would say, literally, have the best-educated public in the world.”

“You have heard me say it many times about our children, but it is true, they’re all our children. And the reason you are the teachers of the year is because you recognize that,” he added. “They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

The timing of remarks, amidst the ongoing national debate over parental rights in education, as parents nationwide are speaking out against radical leftist gender theory and Critical Race Theory being taught in schools, clearly indicates that the president believes teachers and school boards have the right to indoctrinate kids with leftist ideology.

Guess what Joe: when our kids enter a classroom, they are still our kids, not the teachers’ or the government’s.

The Biden administration has previously come under fire for using the resources of the Department of Justice to target angry parents at school board meetings and treat them like domestic terrorists.

During his speech, Biden also alluded to the current effort to restrict the use of math books that incorporate critical race theory in Florida and made an indirect jab at Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

“Teaching is one of the hardest jobs in this country,” Biden claimed. “Today, there are too many politicians trying to score political points trying to ban books — even math books. I mean, did you ever think … that when you’d be teaching you’d be worrying about book burnings and banning books? All because it doesn’t fit somebody’s political agenda.”

“American teachers have dedicated their lives to teaching our children and lifting them up,” he continued. “We ought to stop making them a target of the culture wars. That’s where this is going.”