Student Commits Suicide After Bullying Over Vaccination Status

It seems that the COVID cult has reached new lows, as students at the Latin School of Chicago bullied a 15-year-old classmate over a false rumor he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, resulting in the boy taking his own life.

Now the school is being sued.

According to a lawsuit filed on Monday, the school committed “willful failure” to stop the bullying. The teen had transferred to the $40,000-per-year private school because it offered in-person learning during the pandemic. The school called the allegations against it unfounded.

“The allegations of wrongdoing by the school officials are inaccurate and misplaced,” the school said in a statement. “The school’s faculty and staff are compassionate people who put students’ interests first, as they did in this instance.”

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, after the false rumor about the teen’s vaccination status started, he was cyberbullied by members of the junior varsity basketball team. As a result, the student took his own life in January.

Related: [WATCH] Student Destroys School Board with Withering Speech: ‘Thank You For Teaching Us We Should Never Question Authority’

So, kids are bullying other kids over their vaccination status now? How does something like this happen? Gee, could it have been the radical left insisting that unvaccinated people were murderers?

For example, earlier this year, The Atlantic published an article titled, “The Anti-Vaccine Right Brought Human Sacrifice to America.” Last year, Salon published an article declaring, “It’s time to recast anti-vaccination governors as mass murderers.” But even more significant than a few left-wing rags accusing unvaccinated people of being murderers was the President of the United States doing the same thing. Like last year, when Joe Biden mocked vaccine skeptics by saying, “I have the freedom to kill you with my COVID.”

According to an Ipsos/Axios poll from last summer, 79% of vaccinated Americans blamed the unvaccinated for the surge in COVID cases. Constant attacks on the unvaccinated, be it from the media or Joe Biden, clearly contributed to that belief. Where do you think the bullies learned their attitude toward the unvaccinated?