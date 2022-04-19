News & Politics

The White House Surrenders on Mask Mandate for Public Transportation

By Matt Margolis Apr 19, 2022 10:20 AM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Monday, a federal judge struck down the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) federal mask mandate for public transportation.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the mandate “exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions,” and wrote, “the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate.”

It wasn’t clear at the time how the Biden administration would respond, but on Monday evening it signaled that it accepted Judge Mizelle’s ruling and said that masks are no longer required for air travel. The CDC still recommends masks, but the TSA will no longer enforce mask-wearing.

For Our VIP Subscribers: You Can Thank a Young Conservative Judge for Ending the Transportation Mask Mandate

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” an administration official said in a statement. “In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time. Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time. CDC recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.”

I doubt the White House is happy about this, but most people are:

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: WHITE HOUSE MASK MANDATE
TRENDING
Editor's Choice