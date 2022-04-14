News & Politics

WATCH: Confused Joe Biden Appears to Shake Hands With Thin Air, and It’s Kind of Terrifying

By Matt Margolis Apr 14, 2022 7:10 PM ET
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Joe Biden has had his fair share of Joe Biden Moments. Slurred words, confusing people, not knowing where he is. Yet, his senility repertoire seems to be expanding as of late, and on Thursday, seeing people who aren’t there appeared to be his latest trick. After giving a speech in which he again tried to blame inflation on Vladimir Putin, Biden turned and appeared to shake hands with thin air, before wandering around confused.

Maybe it was a survivor of “ghost gun” violence who also happens to be a ghost.

Related: Will Joe Biden Bring the US Down With Him? 

Seriously though, if Biden’s mental state has now reached a point where he’s seeing people who aren’t there, we’re in deep trouble.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH
TRENDING
Editor's Choice