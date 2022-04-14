WATCH: Confused Joe Biden Appears to Shake Hands With Thin Air, and It’s Kind of Terrifying

Joe Biden has had his fair share of Joe Biden Moments. Slurred words, confusing people, not knowing where he is. Yet, his senility repertoire seems to be expanding as of late, and on Thursday, seeing people who aren’t there appeared to be his latest trick. After giving a speech in which he again tried to blame inflation on Vladimir Putin, Biden turned and appeared to shake hands with thin air, before wandering around confused.

After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused pic.twitter.com/ZN00TLdUUo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

Maybe it was a survivor of “ghost gun” violence who also happens to be a ghost.

Related: Will Joe Biden Bring the US Down With Him?

Seriously though, if Biden’s mental state has now reached a point where he’s seeing people who aren’t there, we’re in deep trouble.