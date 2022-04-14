The RNC Just Told the Biased Commission on Presidential Debates to Shove It

Years of presidential debates tainted by left-wing biases have finally prompted the Republican National Committee to take action. On Thursday, the RNC voted unanimously to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), the organization that hosts the general election presidential debates every four years.

“Debates are an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “The Commission on Presidential Debates is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage.”

McDaniel said the RNC will seek “newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people.”

The CPD has been plagued by accusations of left-wing bias for years. In 2012, debate moderator Candy Crowley infamously disputed Mitt Romney when he said that Barack Obama refused to call the Benghazi terrorist attack for two weeks. Crowley sided with Obama, claiming that he had, although Romney was indeed correct. The CPD has also faced accusations of personal conflict due to members’ close ties with Democrats. In 2016, several CPD board members had reportedly been Hillary Clinton donors.