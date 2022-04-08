Did Rush Limbaugh Predict Biden’s Coming Downfall?

Last week, a clip of the late Rush Limbaugh from December 2020 resurfaced on social media that seems to predict the events of recent weeks, with Hunter Biden’s laptop being confirmed by the mainstream media and Barack Obama’s return to the White House.

In the clip, Limbaugh contends that Joe Biden would “serve at the pleasure of Barack Obama” and foresaw that the media would eventually turn on Biden and start reporting on his shady business dealings if Obama and Democrat leaders thought Biden was beyond saving.

“They cannot be critical of Biden,” Limbaugh said in December 2020. “They will not be critical of Biden. They’re gonna prop up Biden until, until — I’m gonna tell you, folks, I think we’re seeing enough information on the Bidens now to safely say that Biden will serve at the pleasure of Barack Obama.”

“If Obama gives the green light to Democrats to take Biden out, there will be ample evidence that Biden has lied about his knowledge his family was selling his name and office with his permission, and if that’s in fact the case, then there’s likely unreported money that will be found,” Limbaugh continued.

Last month, the mainstream finally conceded that Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop was legitimate and not “Russian disinformation” as they’d long claimed.

“The fake news media will temporarily become hard news media if the decision is made that Biden has to step down,” Limbaugh continued. “Until that time, they will be covering for Biden, they’ll be making excuses for Biden, they’ll be ignoring all the negatives. You wait and see. And then watch what happens to their ratings when that happens.”

Rush on 15 Dec 2020 “If they decide to take Biden out they will have ample evidence, and once the decision is make the fake news media will temporarily become hard news media”

Limbaugh argued at the time that Obama was “running the show,” and after his return to the White House this week, it’s hard not to see that as being likely.

“Obama’s been running the Democrat show since 2016,” Limbaugh said. “He ran the operation against Trump. He ran the Russia sting. He ran the Russian coup.”

Obama’s return to the White House was undeniably embarrassing for Joe Biden. First, Obama “jokingly” referred to Biden as “vice president,” Later, he appeared to ignore Biden’s desperate pleas for attention, like he was a nobody, as he basked in the glow of admiration from all those in attendance. If ever there was a moment to make Biden feel small and unnecessary, that was it.

And all this happened just a couple of weeks after the mainstream media confirmed Hunter Biden’s laptop, which makes Limbaugh’s prediction particularly eerie.

It all seems to fit. On top of everything else, Biden’s poll numbers remain in the toilet despite all efforts to “reset” Biden’s presidency. Not even a Supreme Court nomination was enough to revive him, and it’s hard to imagine anything else happening in the next few months to change the trajectory of Biden’s presidency before the midterms.

Perhaps the only thing that changes this calculus is the Kamala Harris factor. If there’s any reason to keep Biden in place, it’s to prevent her from taking over. Nevertheless, Rush was clearly on to something back in December 2020, and there’s an excellent chance he’ll turn out to be correct.