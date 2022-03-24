The Obama Effect and Ketanji Brown Jackson

The Kentaji Brown Jackson hearings are giving me déjà vu.

How is that possible? She’s “the first black woman” nominated to the Supreme Court. (She’s not.) This has never happened before! Historic! Hope! Change! Yes, we can!

If you’ve heard the rhetoric from the Democrats this past week, it sounds a lot like the same garbage we heard when Obama announced his candidacy for president. You either supported Obama, or you were racist. There was no in-between. In 2022, the message is clear once again: if you oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination, you’re racist — and sexist. There’s absolutely no legitimate reason to question her record. Soft on crime? Who cares? Lenient sentences for child pornographers? How dare you bring that up! She’s the first black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, and, in case you didn’t know, she’s also the first black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

Did I mention she is the first black woman nominated to the Supreme Court? Because she is. She can’t define what a woman is, but she is the first black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

This, according to the left, makes her the best thing since Barack Obama. Just ask Joy Behar of The View.

“All I have to say is, Ketanji reminded me of Obama a little bit because he was also perfect,” Behar said on Wednesday. “He had nothing wrong going on.”

Ahh, yes, the mythical, perfect Barack Obama. He had nothing wrong going on! To the left, the most scandalous thing that happened under Barack Obama was that he attended a press briefing in a tan suit, and the media wouldn’t shut up about it.

It’s been eight years since Obama wore that suit, which became the symbol of Obama’s “scandal-free” presidency. A couple of years ago, Chris Hayes of MSNBC marked the anniversary of the infamous press briefing with a segment called, “Remembering Obama’s biggest scandal: the tan suit.” CNN (which once reported on Trump getting two scoops of ice cream while everyone else got only one) remembered the incident as causing “a divisive disturbance in America’s normal sartorial acceptance of the President’s choices” or something. The Washington Post also reflected on the “huge controversy” it caused and called the tan suit a symbol of “the relative dearth of scandals during the Obama administration.”

The insistence that Obama was scandal-free is as absurd as the notion that Ketanji Brown Jackson shouldn’t be asked tough questions. I should know; I literally wrote a book on Obama scandals and covered them here at PJ Media. But according to Behar, Obama was scandal-free, and Jackson should have been confirmed unanimously already.

“So what you have here are 50 senators who are going to vote against this woman who is above reproach — the first black woman in that position — that is going to be on their record,” Behar huffed.

“And that’s why they’re asking these dumb questions, so that they can have something to bring back to their constituency. When they go home and say, ‘Well, look at, you know, she doesn’t believe that babies are racist,’ or whatever the hell they were talking about — who even knows what they’re talking about? But they need something because it’s an embarrassment to the country to vote against a woman of this caliber.”

It’s an embarrassment to question a Supreme Court nominee about her record and ask her to defend it? Gee, I wish we’d known this sooner. These meaningless confirmation hearings could have gone a lot faster if we just nixed all the questioning. Can you imagine if anyone had argued that Amy Coney Barrett shouldn’t have been subjected to questioning because of her high caliber? Heck, can you even imagine anyone arguing the same thing about Sonia Sotomayor or Elena Kagan? No, of course not.

Also for Our VIPs: 5 Things Ketanji Brown Jackson Will Have to Answer For

Just as we were supposed to get in line to bow before Barack Obama, the first black president, we’re supposed to blindly give Judge Jackson a lifetime appointment because of her race and gender. And let’s not pretend that these weren’t the reason Jackson was picked — Behar couldn’t talk about Jackson without mentioning that she’s black and a woman. And Behar was clearly implying that the only reason anyone would oppose her nomination is racism and/or sexism. That is why Jackson is, according to Behar, “above reproach.”

Was Thurgood Marshall also “above reproach” because he was a black man? What about Clarence Thomas? Was Sandra Day O’Connor “above reproach” because she was the first woman nominated to the Supreme Court? Of course not. That’s why it’s so insulting that Behar thinks Jackson should be exempt from undergoing a rigorous confirmation process.

Watch the entire shameful rant here: