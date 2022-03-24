Five (Easy?) Questions for Ketanji Brown Jackson

On Tuesday, Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, made the stunning comment that she could not define what a woman is because, to use her own words, “I’m not a biologist.”

It’s hard to imagine we’re now living in a world where a nominee to the Supreme Court can’t define what a woman is, especially when she was nominated because she happens to be a woman. But, sadly, that’s where we are at.

Jackson was obviously trying to avoid saying anything controversial while not offending the proponents of radical leftist gender theory who support her nomination. But her answer nevertheless exposed the fallaciousness of leftism because in a world where only a biologist is qualified to define what a woman is, only trained experts are qualified to define the most basic things around us.

So, maybe it’s time to forget all the questions about her judicial philosophy. We need to know whether she can answer simple, mundane questions, like the ones I’ve selected below.

What is a sandwich?

Let’s start with an easy one. I’ve always believed a sandwich is some kind of food, like meat, veggies, and cheese, between two slices of bread. But, wait a minute … I am not a chef. Neither is Ketanji Brown Jackson. So how could she possibly be expected to answer this question? Should laypeople be allowed to make sandwiches without consulting a trained chef?

What is a dog?

Millions of people love dogs and have one for a pet. I have a dog named Zuzu. At least, I think she’s a dog. Unfortunately, I am neither a vet nor a zoologist, and now I’m starting to wonder what this animal that’s living in my house is. She could be a cat or a groundhog. Maybe she identifies as one of those or something else entirely. I want Jackson to let us know if she knows what a dog is and how to differentiate a dog from a cat or another four-legged animal, and then find out if she has a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

What is a shirt?

Heck, here’s another easy one. What is a shirt? What are pants? Can we get Jackson on the record on this one, or will she not be able to define what these are because, despite her Harvard education, she didn’t graduate with a degree in fashion and therefore is not an expert in the field.

Quite frankly, I’m starting to wonder how people without an education in fashion can even get dressed in the morning.

What is a lightbulb?

Is anyone besides Thomas Edison or a certified electrician qualified to say what a lightbulb is? Clearly not. I think most people understand that a lightbulb generates light with the presence of an electric current, but how many people understand the intricacies of how light bulbs work? Most people don’t, and I’m sure Jackson doesn’t either, but would she say she doesn’t know what a light bulb is?

What is a toilet?

Everyone knows what a toilet is. We all learn to use one starting at a very young age. So there should be no ambiguity here. But would Judge Jackson be able to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee what a toilet is? Or would she say, “I’m not a plumber”?