Hunter Biden To Be Indicted?

The lawyer representing Lunden Alexis Roberts, the former stripper with whom Hunter Biden has a three-year-old daughter, says that Hunter will likely be indicted for tax fraud.

“I expect him to be indicted,” attorney Clint Lancaster told CNBC on Thursday. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

Roberts originally sued Hunter Biden for child support in 2019. The suit was settled in January 2020 when Hunter agreed to pay child support.

Lancaster reportedly turned “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records,” which included his Burisma pay records, over to investigators. Hunter sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company, making over $80,000 a month despite having no experience in energy. Joe Biden infamously threatened the Ukrainian leaders with withholding a billion-dollar loan from the Obama administration unless they fired Ukrainian Prosecutor General Shokin, who was investigating Burisma for corruption at the time, while Joe Biden was vice president.

As the New York Times reported earlier this week, Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation for potential criminal tax violations, money laundering, and illegal foreign lobbying since 2018.