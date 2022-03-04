Is This the Real Endgame of the Radical Left’s Assault on Parental Rights?

I have tremendous sympathy for our PJM readers who are still California residents. I really do.

While states like Texas are taking steps to protect children from the radical LGBTQ movement, which not only seeks to indoctrinate them with their poisonous ideology but to brainwash them into thinking they aren’t the sex they were born as, encouraging them to undergo permanent, life-altering decisions before they are even remotely mature enough to understand the consequences of their actions.

For example, last year Governor Gavin Newsom signed two bills that allow minors to hide abortions and transgender therapies or surgeries from their parents. The year before, he signed a pro-pedophile law that ended automatic sex-offender registry rules for some adults who commit sex acts with minors. San Francisco Democratic state Rep. Scott Wiener wrote that bill, claiming it would end “discrimination against LGBTQ young people on the sex offender registry.”

Don’t even try to understand that logic. California has zero interest in protecting kids and seems determined to empower them with decision-making responsibilities that would have been unfathomable in the recent past.

Case in point, even as mask mandates are being lifted nationwide, radical Democrats in California are still using the pandemic to expand the decision-making power of minors. For example, SB-866, which was introduced by Rep. Weiner and Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento, would allow minors 12 to 17 years old to get the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent.

“A 12-year-old can get an abortion, the HPV vaccine, the Hep B vaccine, mental health services and domestic abuse services,” Weiner said. “We trust them to do that on their own and we should trust them (with the COVID-19 vaccine) as well.”

Oh, we trust 12-year-olds to get abortions now, do we? Who is this “we” that Weiner is talking about? Americans? No. Californians? No. Radical leftist Democrats? Yes.

Why is Weiner pushing this? Is it to protect kids from COVID? Absolutely not. CDC data shows that COVID is less deadly than the seasonal flu for kids ages 0-17 years. Last year, a study out of the United Kingdom found that unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age.

So, let’s not pretend that this is about protecting kids from COVID. Especially since we can’t possibly know the long-term side effects of the vaccines, though studies suggest that there’s anywhere from a 1-in-5,000 to a 1-in-6,000 chance of myocarditis in young men who receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine. Meanwhile, more kids have been victims of gun violence in Chicago than died from COVID last year. Kids who are generally healthy and have no high-risk comorbidities have no reason to get vaccinated from COVID, especially since, as PJM’s Paula Bolyard noted last year, “there’s lots and lots and lots of science showing that [natural immunity is] superior to double-vaxxing.”

So, seriously, don’t delude yourself into thinking Weiner cares about protecting kids from COVID. That’s not the point of his legislation.

What is the endgame here? Why would anyone advocate for children to make medical decisions on their own without parental consent? It took me a while to figure it out, but then it became clear. Everything the left does is motivated by their quest for power. So anything that will help them get elected is fair game to them.

How does letting kids get vaccinated without parental consent help them gain power? Well, look at this way: According to Weiner, if we “trust” a 12-year-old to get an abortion, a vaccine, or transgender surgery without parental consent, perhaps we can also trust them to… I don’t know… vote?

It sure feels like this is the true endgame. Think about it: Democrats have a virtual monopoly in public education, indoctrinating future generations of leftists. But if these freshly polluted kids are increasingly allowed to vote, Democrats will never have to say goodbye to their power.

And believe me, this is on their agenda. Last year, House Democrats voted to lower the national voting age to 16 years old. The next time they have the White House and large enough majorities in the House and Senate, they will try to lower the national voting age. And do you think if they get that they’ll stop at 16?

Did the LGBT rights movement end with same-sex marriage?

According to liberal logic, if 12-year-olds can be trusted to get an abortion, they should also be trusted to vote on the leaders responsible for the laws that dictate abortion. That’s the way the radical left thinks, and they’ll stop at nothing to make it happen.