WATCH: Pelosi’s Bizarre Reaction to Soldiers Breathing in Toxic Smoke From Burn Pits

Many who watched Joe Biden’s State of the Union Dumpster Fire speech Tuesday night had a good laugh when Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) started a standing ovation at the wrong time.

You almost had to feel bad for him because of how awkward it was and that it was caught on camera.

But, this was not the most awkward moment by a Democrat in attendance. When Joe Biden was discussing the dangers faced by our troops serving in the Middle East, Nancy Pelosi did something so cringeworthy that words can’t even do it justice.

“Our troops in Iraq and faced—and Afghanistan faced many dangers. One being stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits,” Biden said, as Nancy Pelosi smiled giddily, rubbing her hands together like a mental patient and standing up for some reason despite it being a ridiculously inappropriate moment to do so.

I can’t even.