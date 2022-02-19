Will Cancel Culture Come for Black Lives Matter Next?

When thousands of people rioted in cities nationwide after the death of George Floyd, we witnessed terrible acts of violence and destruction and even murder that the media went to great lengths to justify. We were told that, despite arson and as much as $2 billion in property damage, these were “mostly peaceful protests,” not riots. Joe Biden was one of many Democrats who refused to condemn them.

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest. It should not drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance,” he said in a statement on May 31, 2020.

Kamala Harris even promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help them raise money to bail out these violent rioters.

Because “black lives matter.”

“Black lives matter” has been the go-to rallying cry to justify unspeakable things. The Biden administration even recommended a lower sentence for a man who burned down a building and killed a father five because the arsonist’s heart was in the right place when he burned the building down because he did so in the name of social justice because black lives matter …

But is the tide turning against the black lives matter movement? On Thursday, Amazon removed Black Lives Matter from its charity donation platform, AmazonSmile, after questions were raised about the organization’s accounting.

It’s hard to imagine we’ve gone from “fiery, but mostly peaceful protests” to reduced sentences for BLM rioters, to the group suddenly being held accountable for misspent or missing donations to the tune of $90 million. What finally made Amazon decide BLM is a shady group?

Don’t get me wrong; this is a good development. It’s nice to see BLM not getting a free pass just for being BLM. I wish this had happened sooner. I’d like to believe that this is the start of BLM getting the scrutiny it deserves. Maybe other companies will follow their lead? Last year, I noted that at-home fitness company Peloton allows its members to put add the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on their user profiles, while #AllLivesMatter isn’t allowed because it violates their community standards. Boy, would I love to see Peloton follow Amazon’s lead and distance itself from BLM?

As much as I’d love for this to be the case, my confidence isn’t high. Amazon may have made the right move, but there have been questions about BLM’s accounting for some time now. And BLM has repeatedly proven itself to be a violent, Marxist group that should never have been on Amazon’s charity platform in the first place. Their move is likely financially motivated. Amazon is still a left-wing company, committed to social justice and all that crap—just as Peloton is. They’ll insist that the social movement is different from the so-called charity. The social movement is only responsible for millions of dollars in property damage and several deaths … that’s not worth canceling the entire movement over, is it?

Please.

So, sadly, as much as Amazon’s move is a step in the right direction, don’t be thinking that BLM is getting canceled anytime soon. The left has tolerated far worse things from the movement than shady finances.