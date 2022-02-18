Even Some Democrats Want Biden To Take a Cognitive Test

Joe Biden’s mental acuity has been debated for years now. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the former White House physician under both Trump and Obama, believes Joe Biden’s cognitive issues have been covered up. Last week, 38 Republicans in Congress, including Jackson, called for Biden to take a cognitive test.

And according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, two-thirds of voters agree with them. “Sixty-three (63%) of voters agree Biden’s ‘mental decline’ has ‘become apparent,’ including 47% who Strongly Agree. Only 31% disagree that Biden’s ‘mental decline’ is apparent, including 22% who Strongly Disagree.”

On top of that, 66% of voters believe that Biden should take a cognitive test and release the results publicly. Only 26% disagree.

The poll does show that Democrats are mostly in denial about Biden’s diminished mental state. While 73% of Republicans and 48% of independents strongly agree that Biden’s “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years,” just 23% of Democrats agree.

However, 43% of Democrats believe that Biden should take a cognitive test and release the results. That’s low compared to the 86% of Republicans and 70% of independents who want Biden to take the test, but higher than one might have guessed. Perhaps Democrats think the cognitive test will prove that Biden is firing on all cylinders.

Either way, I wouldn’t expect Biden to take one, or if he did, that the results would ever be released publicly. Trump was more than happy to take one and release the results when it was hardly necessary … Biden ought to do the same.