EPIC: Bill Banning Taxpayer Funds for Crack Pipes Named After Hunter Biden

Two House Republicans have proposed new legislation that would ban federal taxpayer dollars from funding crack pipes, needles, and other drug paraphernalia in response to outrage over the Biden administration’s $30 million grant program that would supply “smoking kits/supplies” for addicts to let them smoke crack cocaine or meth “safely.”

The Halting the Use of Narcotics Through Effective Recovery Act of 2022 was authored by Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Dan Bishop (R-N.C.).

“Congressman Bishop and I are standing up and saying, heck no,” Boebert told Fox News Digital. “Our tax dollars should not be funding the death and destruction of crack addicts. Democrats are always putting the American taxpayer last and Republicans just want to give people in need a good job. Democrats want to give them crack pipes.”

The bill, called the HUNTER Act for short, is an unsubtle reference to Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who has struggled with drug addiction.

“I like the HUNTER Act,” Boebert said in an interview, “because it was a better acronym than Stop Paying to Subsidize Biden’s Son’s Drug Addiction act. That didn’t really flow. I think tax dollars have been on the hook for Hunter’s addictions long enough.”

In addition to “safe smoking kits,” the legislation also targets leftist drug policies like safe injection sites and needle trade-ins. Rep. Bishop says these programs attempt to “remove all stigma” from illegal drug use, but Bishop says “stigma is not a bad thing.”

“The HUNTER Act is a means of encapsulating how ridiculous public policy can become when it’s in the hands of the woke,” Bishop said.

The White House has denied that the program would provide free crack pipes to addicts, but the Department of Health and Human Services has defended the program and the “safe smoking kits.”