Half a Million Americans Have Died From COVID on Joe Biden’s Watch

Last summer, Joe Biden believed he had gotten the COVID virus under control, and gave a speech celebrating our “independence from COVID-19.” But, cases and deaths came back in waves. On December 27, 2021, more Americans had died from COVID on his watch than under Trump. Now, he’s reached a new grim milestone.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 9, more than 909,018 Americans have died from COVID since the start of the pandemic. At least 500,567 Americans have died on Joe Biden’s watch, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

While running for president, Biden repeatedly insisted that he would “shut down the virus” and accused Trump of not having a plan to “get this virus under control,” while insisting that he did.

Despite inheriting three vaccines, and claiming he had a plan to “get this virus under control,” more people have died from COVID under Biden than Trump—and at a faster pace.