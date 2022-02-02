Trump’s Response to CNN’s Zucker’s Resignation Is Everything You’d Expect It to Be

On Wednesday morning CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned from the network for failing to disclose a romantic relationship he had with a colleague at the network.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” he said in a statement.

As one could expect, Donald Trump had a lot to say about the news, which came as a shock to many.

“Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else,” Trump said in a statement received by PJ Media. “Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World.”

“Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!” he added.