Trump Reveals What’s Really Going on Between Him and Desantis

According to some recent reports in the media, Donald Trump is privately trashing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). These reports have been very distressing to many, as such a rift could have terrible implications for the Republican Party in 2024, as Trump and DeSantis are the top picks for president among Republican voters.

However, Trump denied any rift between the two in an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday.

Hannity told Trump that DeSantis had denied there was any conflict between them, and asked him to confirm it.

“Is he right?” Hannity asked.

“Well, he is right,” Trump replied. “I get along great with Ron.”

“Ron has been very good,” Trump said. “He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. It’s totally fake news.”

“I have a very good relationship with Ron and intend to have it for a long time,” Trump added.

So there you have it. Both DeSantis and Trump have denied the reports. This wouldn’t be the first time the media has tried to manufacture a rift between them. Last year, Vanity Fair claimed the two were “on a collision course.”

These fake stories seem to only prove one thing: Trump and DeSantis represent the biggest threats to the Democratic Party in 2024.