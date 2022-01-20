Oh Liberals, Spare Me Your Fake Outrage About Mitch McConnell's Non-Racist Remark

Have you heard the latest fake scandal from the perpetually outraged left?

During a press conference on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was responding to a question about alleged concerns that minorities will be unable to vote unless the Democrats’ voting legislation passes.

“Well, the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics,” McConnell began. “African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”

The usual suspects went in a collective hissy fit on social media, accusing McConnell of “saying the quiet part out loud” and of thinking that African-Americans aren’t Americans.

Umm, hello, he literally said “African-Americans.” I’m pretty sure he recognizes them as Americans. It’s quite clear that McConnell meant to say “African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as other Americans.”

Case in point, according to the U.S. Census, “Turnout rates in 2020 were higher than in the 2016 election for non-Hispanic white, non-Hispanic black, non-Hispanic Asian, and Hispanic race and origin groups.”

But the outrage mob is gonna do what the outrage mob is gonna do and pretend that McConnell intentionally otherized black Americans. For example, according to Daily Beast report Brook Leigh Howard, “McConnell was trending on social media for accidentally admitting that he doesn’t see black Americans as real Americans.”

Give me a break.

The same people who are pretending to be outraged at McConnell’s misspeaking have very little outrage for Joe Biden’s past racist remarks, like when he said “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Or when he said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

Or how about when he used the anti-Semitic term “shylock,” or said that African-Americans “ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him. Or, perhaps worst of all, when he argued against desegregation and busing by saying, “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in […] a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this.”

Yes, he actually said that.

Joe Biden has been getting away with blatantly racist statements for decades, yet the left has failed to muster any outrage over it. But McConnell accidentally omits a word while making a point about turnout and the left goes berserk.

Cry me a river with your fake outrage.