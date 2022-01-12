McConnell Destroys Joe Biden on Senate Floor

On Tuesday, Joe Biden gave a blatantly partisan speech accusing anyone who doesn’t want Democrats to abolish the filibuster so Democrats can overhaul our elections and never lose an election again of being racist.

“At consequential moments in history, they present a choice: Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?” Biden said.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), shot back at Biden for his “profoundly unpresidential” speech.

McConnell began by pointing out that Biden claimed he would unite Americans, but “delivered a deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country farther apart.”

“Twelve months ago, this President said we should ‘see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors.’ Yesterday, he called millions of Americans his domestic ‘enemies,’” McConnell pointed out.

“I have known, liked, and personally respected Joe Biden for many years,” he continued. “I did not recognize the man at that podium yesterday.”

Related: Joe Biden Doesn’t Want You Know This About George Wallace

McConnell blasted Biden as “profoundly unpresidential” for invoking the Civil War because a bipartisan majority of Senators oppose changing Senate rules. Biden’s speech, McConnell said, was “incorrect, incoherent, and beneath his office.”

Biden was also called out for his lies about Georgia’s new voting laws and for his false “Jim Crow 2.0” rhetoric. “Georgia has more days of early voting than Delaware or New York. Georgia has no-excuse absentee voting which Delaware and New York do not have. If Georgia or Texas present Jim Crow emergencies, then so do a whole lot of Democrat-run states.”

McConnell described Biden’s rhetoric as inflammatory and “unbecoming of a President of the United States.”

“You could not invent a better advertisement for the legislative filibuster than a President abandoning rational persuasion for pure demagoguery,” McConnell said.

“A President shouting that 52 Senators and millions of Americans are racist unless he gets whatever he wants is proving exactly why the Framers built the Senate to check his power,” McConnell explained. “This whole display is the best possible argument for preserving the Senate rules that extend deliberation, force bipartisan compromise, and let cooler heads prevail. Nothing proves it better than this episode. It offers a perfect case study in why Senator Biden was right about the filibuster and President Biden is wrong.”

Biden and the Democrats want to get rid of the filibuster so they can pass legislation to federalize elections and make elections less secure while securing their own power. Democrats have praised and used the filibuster while in the minority in the Senate, but have changed rules limiting the use of the filibuster when they were in the majority.