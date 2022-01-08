Is A COVID Bloodbath Coming To Connecticut?

Even as positivity rates in nursing homes increase in Connecticut, according to new guidance from the state’s Department of Public Health, nursing homes are being asked to accept COVID-positive patients from hospitals.

“The latest guidance from the DPH is an indication that the state is trying to alleviate the growing crush of COVID-19 cases in hospitals as they near record numbers of patients,” reports the Hartford Courant. “Until Thursday, the health department required any patient transferred from a hospital to a long-term care facility to have a negative COVID test performed in the hospital within 48 hours of their transfer, but that requirement is now waived.”

Remind me… Where have we seen this before?

Oh, that’s right in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York! All of these states forced nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients and had massive outbreaks of COVID in these facilities. Of course, all of these states also got away with their criminal negligence after Joe Biden’s Department of Justice refused to investigate the scandals because they weren’t about to hold Democrat governors accountable for such deadly policies. Especially not former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, whom Joe Biden dubbed the “gold standard.”

On March 25, 2020, Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept patients regardless of their COVID status. But, unfortunately, that order proved to be a deadly mistake. Even back then, it was well known that the elderly were more vulnerable to the virus, so having patients who tested positive for COVID in nursing homes allowed the virus to spread, as Cuomo put it, “like fire through dry grass.”

These facilities had no choice, either.

Nursing homes “don’t have a right to object. That is the rule and that is the regulation and they have to comply with that,” Cuomo said in April 2020. He rescinded the disastrous order on May 11, but the damage had been done. When the scandal broke (in conservative media, anyway) nursing home patients accounted for at least 43% of all COVID deaths even though they represented a mere 0.46% of the United States population.

As for Connecticut, this won’t end well. Though, since the governor is Ned Lamont, a Democrat, it’s safe to say that if a spike in deaths happens, Biden’s Justice Department will never hold him accountable.