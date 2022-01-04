More Words That Will Haunt Joe Biden Forever

We’ve mocked Joe Biden plenty of times before for his repeatedly claiming he would “shut down the virus.” But he’s said quite a few things about COVID and the vaccines that have been just horribly wrong.

“This is a simple, basic proposition,” Biden told Don Lemon during a CNN town hall last July. “If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized, you’re not going to be in an ICU unit, and you are not going to die.”

“You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” Biden added.

Oh, how wrong he was. You can still get COVID if you’re vaccinated. You can be hospitalized if you are vaccinated. In fact, hospitalizations have surged twice since he made that claim and are now approaching peak levels. Deaths surged in September and remain above pandemic lows.

Joe Biden always figured the vaccines would end the pandemic for him in short order. So he oversold their efficacy in order to boost vaccinations, even shaming those who weighed the risks of vaccination and decided against it.